President Bola Tinubu's new appointee, Dele Alake, has disclosed that he and other new advisers to the president monitor the effectiveness of government policies in the society

Alake said President Tinubu has demonstrated that public trust and confidence can always be won within just 2 weeks of resuming office

He said the new administration came to the conclusion during a review of one of the policies that have been rolled out so far

Dele Alake, the new appointee of President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on special duties, communications, and strategy, has disclosed the primary responsibilities of the 8 special advisers that were designated on Thursday, June 15.

Alake, who was a former commissioner for information when Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State disclosed that their primary function as advisers was to majorly review the effects, happening of government policies.

Alake speaks after getting Tinubu's appointment

In an interview on NTA on Friday morning, June 16, the president's new appointee made the revelation.

He said:

"This man (Tinubu) has demonstrated that public trust and confidence can be won and even in the discussion we had this afternoon when we were reviewing all kinds of happenings of government policies because that's what we do, and that is what he does, he monitored effectively."

Alade further revealed that the agenda of the president's manifesto during his campaigns, "Renewed Hope", has been efficiently implemented and delivered to the Nigerian people.

Tinubu announces Alake, Ribadu, 6 others as special advisers

Dele Alake was announced as a special adviser to President Tinubu, alongside side 7 other appointees on Thursday in a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the State House's director of information.

Among the eight new special advisers was Nuru Ribadu, the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who will be advising the president on security matters.

Tinubu also appointed another of his commissioner when he was the governor of Lagos State, the person of Wale Edun as his special adviser on monetary policy.

