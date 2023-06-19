Incumbent, past governors, and party chieftains are battling to ensure they present their ministerial slots to President Bola Tinubu

Members of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are jostling to make the ministerial list

Sources divulged that President Tinubu is expected to send the list of the nominees to the Senate when it resumes plenary on July 4

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja - A fresh report has indicated that President Bola Tinubu may send the list of his ministers to Senate after July 4.

Last week, the Senate adjourned plenary until Tuesday, July 4, The Guardian reported.

The ministers' list may be ready before July 4. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Conflict as APC leaders battle for ministerial slot

When the house reconveys on this date, President Tinubu’s list of nominees is expected to be ready and will be forwarded to the red chamber.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The politics of who occupies a ministerial role in the cabinet of President Tinubu is getting interesting as past and present governors, as well as leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) battle to make sure their names or that of their anointed candidates make the list.

According to Vanguard, the lobbying is not limited to APC members. Chieftains of the opposition parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) are also believed to be keen on ministerial roles. But APC leaders are not totally in support of this.

One of the arguments put forward by APC stalwarts is that only “genuine APC members should be appointed.”

Scramble for ministerial slots

Following the appointment of special advisers, it was gathered that lobbyists have been sending the resumes of their prospective candidates to the presidency.

Despite the lobby by governors, former governors and leaders across party lines, multiple sources said President Tinubu has not disclosed those likely to make his cabinet.

Sources also disclosed that close aides of President Tinubu do not have any idea of those likely to be in the cabinet. Some of them (the lobbyists) have been visiting Aso Rock presidential villa.

Giving an insight into the alleged infighting within the APC, a source said:

“I was informed that the President has refused to listen to those fighting themselves.”

Did President Bola Tinubu appoint 27 ministers?

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a list of 27 names of “new appointees and some new ministries” allegedly made by President Bola Tinubu and circulating on Facebook had been found to be false.

As reported by Africa Check, a fact-checking platform, the 27-man list, which has now been confirmed to be false, has been reposted on other Facebook pages, with some claiming that President Tinubu has abolished certain ministerial offices.

Source: Legit.ng