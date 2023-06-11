NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso has spoken about the ministerial appointment offer by President Bola Tinubu

Kwankwaso said the issue of being appointed a minister in Tinubu's administration came up during his meeting with the President

The former Kano state governor alleged that Abdullahi Ganduje converted the government's poverties into personal use while he was governor of Kano state

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has opened up about ministerial appointment from the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kwankwaso said the issue of being a minister under President Tinubu’s cabinet came up during his meeting with The President at the Villa, Daily Trust reported.

The former Kano state governor disclosed that President Tinubu displayed experience and strategies during the meeting where they discussed issues surrounding politics and governance

He admitted that he was open to working with Tinubu to move Nigeria forward.

Speaking after meeting with President Tinubu at Aso Rock, Kwankwaso said:

“The issue came up but we are still discussing. We will see how it comes to fruition. We will be very happy to see how we can move the country forward.”

Ganduje converted government’s properties to personal use

Reacting to allegations by the immediate former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, that he was orchestrating the ongoing demolitions in the state, Kwankwaso said Ganduje lied.

According to him, Ganduje converted government’s properties to personal use and sold some to his family members and cronies.

He alleged that Ganduje sold plots of land belonging to University, Hajj Camp, Race Course and Eid Ground.

Kwankwaso also said, as a serving senator, Ganduje stopped him from entering Kano for three and a half years.

“The President was shocked. Are you not shocked that somebody will sell University? Are you not shocked that he demolished the only university? Daula Hotel, for those of you who are in Kano, you know the old Daula, demolished to zero and that is a faculty under the University of science and Technology. He demolished that one. Are you not shocked?

“The President was shocked. He didn’t know. He even mentioned that he talked to somebody to go and find out for him. But when I told him, I said you are a Muslim, very soon you are going for Sallah. How can you go under that circumstance and pray in that place? And even the Triumph place he is talking about, you are journalists. You should be angry because that’s your constituency, he demolished completely and put shops everywhere.”

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso also revealed that President Tinubu summoned him over the ongoing demolition in Kano state.

Kwankwaso made a shocking revelation that he was forcefully exiled from Kano state by the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

