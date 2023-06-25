President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is yet to appoint a new Governor Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) after the suspension of Godwin Emefiele

A UK-based Nigerian lecturer, Dr. Dipo Awojide, has suggested the person President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should appoint as the new governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) after the suspension of Godwin Emefiele.

Awojide said the CEO of First Bank, Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan is a great fit for the vacant position of the CBN governor.

He stated this via his verified Twitter handle @OgbeniDipo, adding that he hopes Adeduntan gets to become the next CBN governor.

He wrote:

‘The current CEO of @FirstBankngr, Dr @AAdeduntan will be a great fit for the CBN Governor role. I hope he gets it.”

