The PDP’s National Collation Agent, Dino Melaye, was at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja

Melaye claimed that there were electoral infractions in Sokoto, Benue, Borno and Lagos States during the presidential election

The PDP governorship candidate in Kogi state said he got the information from his party's agents in mentioned states

FCT, Abuja - The Presiding Justice, Haruna Tsammani of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), told the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) governorship candidate in Kogi state, Dino Melaye, to answer the questions thrown at him as the tribunal is a serious place.

As reported by The Nation, Justice Tsammani stated this on Friday, June 16, in Abuja, while Melaye was when cross-examined by counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Afolabi Fashanu (SAN).

Tribunal judge told Melaye to be serious during cross-examination. Photo Credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Melaye spent most of the time deflecting questions, prompting members of the court’s panel to intervene.

Justice Tsammani asked the petitioners’ lead lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN) to prevail on Melaye to answer the questions put to him, adding: “We are here for serious business.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Melaye had earlier told the court that there were electoral infractions in Sokoto, Benue, Borno, and Lagos states during the February 25 election.

He said his claims were based on the information he received from PDP agents on the field.

Melaye, who was the PDP’s National Collation Agent said he was present by means of technology because some party’s agents sent him live videos.

He claimed that the PDP agents did not sign election results because of the alleged fraud and other malpractices

The PDP chieftain also said the above reason made him leave the National Collation Centre before the process could be concluded.

Non-transmission of results is violation of the law

Melaye said the electoral body violated the law by not transmitting the polling unit results to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Results Viewing (IREV) portal

When asked by President Bola Tinubu’s lawyer, Akin Olujinmi (SAN) if he had ever seen what he described in his statement as a “device management system,” Mealye said “no” but that he heard about it from INEC.

The PDP’s witness had claimed, in his statement, that INEC allegedly used the device to “intercept and quarantine results” during the election.

When reminded that he did not quote INEC in his statement, Melaye said “Yes.”

Melaye said it was the image of the result sheet at the polling unit that was to be uploaded to IREV.

He admitted that the failure of INEC to electronically transmit the results to IREV could not change what has been recorded in the hard copy of the polling unit result sheet.

Tribunal: Atiku’s witness reveals how magic happened to PDP’s votes at Anambra collation centre

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Ndubuisi Nwobu, a witness of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed how magic happened to the votes of the party at the collation centre in Anambra state.

Nwobu, who is the PDP chairman in Anambra and the party’s state collation agent told the Presidential Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, June 7, that presiding officers refused to upload the election results after the votes have been counted.

Source: Legit.ng