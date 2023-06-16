Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, as still the best candidate for a better Nigeria.

Obasanjo disclosed this in a recent chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

In the build-up to the presidential polls, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo declared Peter Obi as his preferred candidate. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Despite President Bola Tinubu being declared the winner of the last election, the former president said Obi remains the candidate that Nigeria needs.

As reported by Tribune, he said:

“For the Nigeria that I believe we need to have at this point in time, Peter Obi is still the best (pauses) man.”

Recall the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in March declared the then-candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu as the winner of the keenly contested February 25 presidential poll.

Obi is currently in court challenging the process that declared Tinubu winner of the 2023 presidential election with many Nigerians diverting their attention on the judiciary.

