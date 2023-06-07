Ndubuisi Nwobu, a witness of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed how magic happened to the party's votes at collation centre in Anambra state

Atiku's witness told the Presidential Election Tribunal that he was forced to sign the result sheet of the election at the state collation centre

Nwobu added that presiding officers refused to upload the election results after the votes have been counted

FCT, Abuja - Ndubuisi Nwobu, a witness of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed how magic happened to the votes of the party at the collation centre in Anambra state.

Nwobu, who is the PDP chairman in Anambra and the party’s state collation agent told the Presidential Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, June 7, that presiding officers refused to upload the election results after the votes have been counted, The Cable reports.

Atiku’s witness tells tribunal how magic happened to PDP’s votes at Anambra collation centre. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar. Source: Facebook

He alleged that he had to forcefully sign the result sheet of the election at the Anambra state collation centre, in order to get a copy.

He said:

“I signed the result sheet when it was obvious that without signing, a copy would not be made available to me.

“Results were entered at polling units. But, every effort made to get the presiding officer to upload it on IREV proved abortive.”

Atiku’s witness admitted that sheets were signed by agents of the PDP at polling units before they were taken to the collation centre.

Nwobu said:

“There were taken to the collation centre at the ward level. That is where magic started happening.

“There were problems at the polling units with presiding officers.”

The PDP state collation agent added that he had to prevent voters and other party agents from attacking INEC officials.

“Even at certain instances, I had to intervene to ensure that some of the polling officers were not attacked by voters and other political party agents.”

Source: Legit.ng