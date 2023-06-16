Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour's witness, was ordered to step down from testifying against Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal said Rhodes-Vivour's witness, Erastus Ofoma statement on oath was uploaded after the 21 days stipulated by law

Ofoma was presented by Rhodes-Vivour’s lawyer, Dr Olumide Ayeni as a subpoenaed witness to testify against Sanwo-Olu's victory

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on Thursday, June 15, disqualified Erastus Ofoma, a witness subpoenaed by Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to PM News, the Chairman of the three-man tribunal committee, Justice Arum Igyen-Ashom, held that Ofoma’s statement on oath was uploaded outside the 21 days stipulated under the Electoral Act.

The tribunal ruled on the matter after taking submissions from counsels representing parties in the petition.

Rhodes-Vivour’s representative, Dr Olumide Ayeni had earlier informed the tribunal of his intention to call the subpoenaed witness, Ofoma, stating that the witness had deposed to his statement on oath and served the respondents.

While Eric Obigor, representing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed service, Sanwo-Olu’s lawyer, Bode Olanipekun (SAN), and the APC’s counsel, Norrison Quakers (SAN) opposed the application.

Olanipekun and Quakers argued that Ofoma was not one of the witnesses in the list that accompanied the petition.

Sanwo-Olu’s counsel, Olanipekun said there was no indication on the list that any witness was going to be subpoenaed to appear before the tribunal.

He further stated that an objection was taken to evidence being deposed outside the 21 days permitted for the presentation of the petition.

