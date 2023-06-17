Former President Goodluck Jonathan has cleared the air regarding the purported invitation he received from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Jonathan through his media office, debunked the report and noted it was false, adding the anti-graft agency gave the ex-president a clean bill at the time in question

According to Femi Kuti might have been misled by some fake information spread in the past by some unscrupulous politicians

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has addressed claims regarding the invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Jonathan described as false the claim by an Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti that he was invited by the EFCC over allegations of fraud after his tenure as deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Daily Trust reported.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s office says the Nigerian leader was never invited by the EFCC. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan refutes claims he was invited by EFCC

The singer recently alleged that the former president was once a guest of the anti-graft agency, but a statement from the former leader described it as false.

The media officer in the office of the former president, Wealth Dickson Ominabo, who debunked the claim in a statement on Friday, June 16, noted that Kuti was misled by some mischief makers who go about spreading fake information, Daily Independent report added.

He stressed that the anti-graft agency gave Jonathan a clean bill at the time in question.

