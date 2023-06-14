Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Tuesday, June 13, met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa

Jonathan disclosed that he visited President Tinubu to brief him about the Mali referendum on a new constitution

Jonathan, the special envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), stated this after the meeting

State House, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed the details of his meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

As reported by TheCable, Jonathan said he visited President Tinubu, on Tuesday, June 13, to brief him about the planned constitutional referendum in Mali.

The former president disclosed this while speaking with newsmen after the meeting.

Referendum in Mali

Mali will conduct a referendum on a new constitution on June 18 to vote to uphold the legitimacy of the draft of the new constitution.

The referendum will be a precursor to the long-awaited elections scheduled for February 2024.

The new constitution empowers the president to appoint the prime minister and ministers, also the power to dissolve parliament.

However, a certain portion of the draft constitution describing Mali as a secular state has sparked controversy among religious leaders in the predominantly Muslim state.

The special envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said those are the issues he discussed with Tinubu during the meeting.

Jonathan said:

“I came to brief the president on the activities of some continental and subcontinental bodies. You know, I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and the chairman of the West African Elders Forum.

“So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the sub-region that I discuss with various presidents.”

