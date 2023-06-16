Nyesom Wike has outwitted Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to produce the minority leader of the 10th House of Representatives

FCT, Abuja - Hon Kingsley Chinda, the anointed aspirant of former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has emerged as minority leader of the 10th House of Representatives over Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s choice.

As reported by the Leadership Newspaper, the choice of who becomes the minority leader of the House was a supremacy battle between Wike and Atiku.

Chinda, who represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency emerged on Thursday, June 15, through a consensus during a meeting of the PDP minority caucus at a prestigious hotel in Abuja.

Atiku’s choice, Hon. Oluwole Oke, who represents the Obokun/Oriade federal constituency of Osun State, was compelled to step down for Chinda.

It was gathered that Atiku and Wike mobilized PDP members and other opposition parties in the Green Chamber to support their anointed aspirant in the countdown to the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

The position of the deputy minority leader of the House went to Hon. George Ibezimako Ozodinobi representing Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunakofia Federal Constituency of Anambra State.

The Labour Party lawmaker asl emerged through a consensus at the meeting of the party’s minority caucus held at the National Assembly complex on Thursday, June 15.

Ozodinobi was chosen over fellow LP’s minority caucus leader, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene.

The unanimous endorsement of Ozodinobi, who hails from the same constituency as the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, forced Ogene, who represents Ogbaru federal constituency to step down.

