An unsettling prophecy concerning Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko stirred widespread reactions across social media

Popular Ghanaian seer Karma President spoke about the actress’ alleged involvement in body enhancement procedures

In a video, the prophet issued a stern warning to the curvy Nollywood star that got many talking

A troubling prophecy for Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko has made waves online.

Popular Ghanaian seer Karma President, during his recent show, spoke about the actress’s alleged involvement in body enhancement.

Warning prophecy for Destiny Etiko sparks intense reactions online. Credit: @destinyetiko, @karma_president

Source: Instagram

In a video that quickly caught attention, the prophet warned the actress against undergoing any further surgery.

He claimed the curvy star might not survive another procedure.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele has reacted to a chilling prophecy from popular Ghanaian seer Karma President.

In a video that quickly caught attention, the prophet issued a disturbing warning to Nigerian actors and actresses.

He claimed that many Nollywood stars were spiritually in danger, and predicted a wave of tragic funerals within the industry.

According to Karma president, many actors and actress where already inside a coffin

In his words:

“Nigerian actors and actresses, they should cross-check their dark side. Bad funeral will ring very soon because many of these young actresses and actors in Nigeria, many are inside coffin in the spiritual world… Bad funerals is ahead of Nollywood.”

He further urged Nollywood stars to reflect on their lives, warning that once tragedy strikes, “you will never enter coffin and come back again.”

The prophet even referenced the late actor Junior Pope, insisting that more losses could follow.

The prophecy comes in the wake of actor Alexx Ekubo’s death, which has already left Nollywood in mourning.

Reacting to the video, Funke Akindele liked the message, a move that triggered mixed reactions among fans and social media users.

Destiny Etiko trends online as warning prophecy about her surfaces. Credit: @destinyetiko

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Destiny Etiko's prophecy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialblessingnwankwo1 said:

"May d blood of Jesus cover her n keep her alive for us. She will live to see her grandchildren in d name of Jesus."

nneomaukpabi said:

"God bless you for the prophecy, but my God will protect her, and she will live to testify the goodness of God. God shows you for her to guide herself. Thank you."

unapologeticrandy said:

"God will protect her for us. Destiny is a destined child. She's destined for greatness No evil will see her."

princessga22 said:

"Let not do any surgery again abeg."

victorchy said:

"Destiny, u have made money, so why can't you relax and enjoy yourself."

victorchy said:

"I don’t even know what they gain from all these surgeries, smh."

iam_angel4life said:

"@destinyetikoofficial please ooooooo I beg you in the name of God, stay away from any danger oooo I love you oooo. Go to God unto total submission. Take Zion Ministry serious and avoid these things of the world."

preshiyke94 said:

"Calm down guys, it's not Destiny Etiko.. It's Atiku."

Lizzy Gold speaks on fallout with Destiny Etiko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lizzy Gold celebrated Destiny Etiko’s birthday with a note reflecting on their reconciliation after a two-year fallout caused by gossip in Nollywood. She admitted that she missed Destiny during their estrangement.

The actress praised her beautiful soul and vowed to avoid gossip-driven conflicts, wishing her friend abundant blessings, joy, and lasting friendship.

Source: Legit.ng