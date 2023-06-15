The Abia State Parliament has elected Hon Emmanuel Emeruwa as its Speaker for the next four years

Hon Emeruwa is a member of the minority Labour Party and also a first-timer in the legislative chamber

Despite being a member of the minority party, Hon Emeruwa was able to poll 24 votes from parliamentarians during the election

Abia, Umuahia - Labour Party lawmaker representing Aba South Constituency in Abia State, Hon Emmanuel Emeruwa, has emerged as the Speaker of the state parliament dominated by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by Premium Times, Hon Emeruwa is in his first stint as a lawmaker in the state after getting the vote of 24 lawmakers at the inauguration of the 8th assembly on Wednesday, June 14.

Hon Emmanuel Emeruwa polled 24 votes to emerge speaker of the Abia state parliament. Photo Credit: Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ihuoma Emeruwa

Source: Facebook

Johnpedro Irokansi, the Clerk of the parliament, presided over the session that was held at the legislative chambers in Umuahia, the state capital.

It was gathered that the Abia State parliament constituted only four political parties, namely, Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Currently, the PDP holds the highest number of lawmakers with 11 members, LP comes second with ten members, YPP has two members, and APC has only one member, Vanguard reported.

How Emeruwa emerges speaker of Abia State Parliament

Hon Emeruwa's nomination was done by Stephen Ucheonye, an LP lawmaker representing Aba Central Constituency, and was seconded by another LP lawmaker Emeka Obioma, representing Umuahia South Constituency.

Meanwhile, a little twist almost ensued at the parliament when a PDP lawmaker representing Ohafia North Constituency, Mandela Obasi, attempted to raise a motion for another nomination.

Obasi's nomination was ignored by the Clerk, Irokani, who slammed the gavel for the close of nomination.

Ben Kalu Elected Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has unanimously nominated Abia State Hon Benjamin Kalu as the Deputy Speaker.

A motion for Kalu's nomination was raised by Hon. Jimi Benson, who represents Ikorodu federal constituency in Lagos State.

Shortly after, Hon Khadija Ibrahim representing Damaturu/Gujba/Gulani /Tarmuwa federal constituency seconded the nomination.

Source: Legit.ng