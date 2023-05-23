The fate of the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti, would be determined by the court ahead of the May 29 handover ceremony

The candidature of Otti, in the March 18 governorship poll was recently nullified by the Federal High Court in Kano state over non-compliance with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act

Reacting to the ruling, the Labour Party’s legal counsel, Umeh Kalu, SAN, filed an appeal urging the court to set aside the judgement of the trial court

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Labour Party has filed an appeal against the judgement served by the Federal High Court in Kano that nullified the candidature of the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti, in the March 18 governorship election.

The court’s ruling stemmed from a case, numbered FHC/KN/CS/107/2023, brought by Mr Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission, Channels TV reported.

Labour Party file appeal over Kano judgement. Photo credit: Alex Otti, Labour Party

Source: Facebook

Labour Party moves to appeal Kano court's verdict

The court determined that the selection process leading to the emergence of Otti, and other Labur Party candidates did not comply with the requirements stipulated in the 2022 electoral act.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Responding to the ruling, the Labour Party’s legal counsel, Umeh Kalu, SAN, filed an appeal on Monday, May 22, urging the court to set aside the judgement of the trial court, The Punch reported.

Fresh twist as Kano judge reacts to nullifying Abia governors-elect's election

The Federal High Court in Kano state has debunked reports that it nullified the gubernatorial candidacy of Abia state governor-elect Alex Otti.

The court acknowledged that it nullified the election of the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 governorship polls in Kano state.

It was further gathered that an earlier report confirmed that an application was filed before the court by Mr Ibrahim Haruna-Ibrahim seeking that the court revokes the certificate of return for all the Labour Party candidates declared winners in the governorship polls in all the states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Alex Otti speaks after court sacks him as Abia gov-elect

Meanwhile, the Abia state governor-elect, Alex Otti has encouraged people of the state not to panic over his purported sack by a Federal High Court in Kano.

Otti noted that there is no cause for alarm as he described the court's verdict as a "kangaroo judgement."

Speaking on the May 29 inauguration, Otti said arrangements for his swearing-in ceremony are ongoing as planned, and the will of Abians will prevail.

Source: Legit.ng