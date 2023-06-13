A new speaker, on Tuesday, June 13, emerged in the Labour Party-dominated Enugu State House of Assembly

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, Uche Ugwu, replace the immediate past speaker, Uchenna Ubosi

Another PDP lawmaker, Ezenta Ezeani, was declared deputy speaker of the eighth assembly by the Clerk of the House, Emma Udaya

Enugu, Enugu state - A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, representing Udi North Constituency, Uche Ugwu, has emerged as speaker of the Labour Party-dominated Enugu State House of Assembly.

Ugwu, the deputy speaker in the previous House, was elected on Tuesday, June 12, by all the 24 members of the House to replace the immediate past speaker of the House, Uchenna Ubosi, Premium Times reported.

Hon. Uche Ugwu and Hon. Ezenta Ezeani emerge speaker and deputy speaker of Enugu assembly respectively, Photo Credit: State Man

Source: Facebook

The election took place during the first session of the eighth assembly and was presided over by the Clerk of the House, Emma Udaya.

How Ugwu Emerged Speaker

The Clerk, Udaya declared Ugwu the new speaker of the house after his nomination was seconded by Chukwudi Nwankwo, the member representing Awgu South Constituency.

There was no nomination after Hon. Iloabuchi Aniagu, representing Nkanu West State Constituency, nominated Ugwu as speaker of the eight assembly.

Another PDP lawmaker, Ezenta Ezeani, representing Igbo-Etiti East Constituency, was declared deputy speaker of the eighth assembly after he was nominated by Hon. Jane Eneh of Awgu North Constituency

Hon. Okey Mba, representing Nkanu East Constituency, seconded the nomination of Ezeani as deputy speaker

