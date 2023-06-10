Popular Abuja-based pastor, Effa Emmanuel, has discussed why many prophecies on the 2023 general elections failed

The preacher said the prophecies did not come to pass because they were humanly-conceived

Emmanuel sent a message to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) over his colleagues issuing prophecies

FCT, Abuja - The senior pastor of the World Royal City Church, Abuja, Effa Emmanuel, on Saturday, June 10, said many prophecies by Christain leaders about the 2023 general election failed because they were not divinely-conceived.

Speaking at the global leadership conference in the Nigerian capital city, Pastor Emmanuel said the religious figures who predicted the outcome of the 2023 election only talked based on their own permutations, The Punch reported.

Abuja-based pastor, Effa Emmanuel, has expressed his displeasure with the manner in which some of his colleagues prophesy about elections in Nigeria. Photo credit: Effa Emmanuel.

The conference, put together by Rennaisance Bible College and Seminary, had 'The Role of Theological Education in Ecumenism and Integration' as its theme.

'CAN should wade in': Pastor Emmanuel

Pastor Emmanuel subsequently called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), to summon erring pastors so as to have sanity in the faith, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

He said:

“We have CAN and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). I think the leaders of these bodies should have the responsibility of calling erring pastors to order so that we don’t have confusion in the house.

"Prophecy is not a recipe for confusion. God is not an author of confusion.”

Pastor Emmanuel added:

"My take is that CAN and PFN should be able to regulate the house because the church is a house."

