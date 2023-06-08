Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has thrown jibe at the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Enugu, Enugu state - The spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has thrown jibe at the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to SaharaReporters, Mbaka said popularity on social media is not the same thing as having the majority of votes cast during the 2023 presidential election.

Father Mbaka throws jibe at LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Source: Facebook

Mbaka said, ”Social media cannot control the voice of prophecy because, in the end, it will happen the way God said it must happen.”

The controversial clergyman stated this in a new video posted on the church’s Facebook page.

He said:

“Please, if the gift you have is not genuine, ask God for the real one; stop fabricating things. When there is a lot of noise on social media, then somebody begins to speak because you think that if millions of people are speaking of somebody, that means the majority will win the vote. No, it is a different thing from prophecy and vision."

I told Jonathan to remove someone if he wants to win in 2015

Speaking further, Mbaka said he told former president Goodluck Jonathan to remove somebody if he wants to defeat Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election.

Mbaka said:

"In a vision, God will reveal to you the future. You will see it. It was so clear. Even in the time of Jonathan, I told him, look at what the Holy Spirit says you should do, ‘remove this person if you want to win the election. If you don’t remove him, you will lose, and Buhari will take over”.

"People will never understand Father Mbaka, and they will begin to talk rubbish on social media. Whether you understand me or not, I will keep talking."

Source: Legit.ng