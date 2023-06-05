The founder and senior pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly, prophet Joshua Iginla has dismissed the prophecies by some pastors that war is likely to break out in Nigeria following the handing over of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Iginla in a 10 minutes video on his Youtube page said Nigerians should dismiss the thought that there would be war after President Bola Tinubu took over the affairs of the country.

The cleric added that Nigeria has survived the hardest part of the narrative, which was the February 25 presidential election, and that the rest is a parable.

According to Iginla, he prophesized the victory of Tinubu as the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, but he was abused and condemned for the prophecy but here we are today as a country.

He said he has informed Nigerians that the journey would be a parable and that no one would expect it that it can happen in such a way.

Iginla then warn pastors and other religious leaders to stop giving false prophecies, adding that it is better for them to tell their congregation to commit Nigeria's issue on God's hand rather than tarnishing their own image.

Source: Legit.ng