FCT, Abuja - Senator Abdulaziz Yari has been urged to immediately withdraw his Senate Presidential ambition in the interest of equity, peace and religious harmony in Nigeria.

This call was made on Thursday, June 8, by leaders of the various tribes in Nigeria under the aegis of The Natives.

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) declared Senator Godswill Akpabio as its preferred aspirant for the Senate President seat. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio, Abdulaziz Yari

Presently, the President and Vice President of Nigeria are Muslims, and the anointed candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Speakership seat, Abass Tajudeen, is also a Muslim from Kaduna state.

By this calculation, Yari contesting for the Senate Presidency means that Muslims will hold all four significant positions in the country in a secular State like Nigeria.

Addressing pressmen at the nation's capital Abuja, the leader of the pro-democracy organisation, Hon. Smart Edwards, said there is a need to adopt the principle of equity, fairness and inclusivity in this current administration.

As reported by Vanguard, Edwards said:

“Nigeria is a secular state and the Senator Godswill Akpabio/Barau ticket represents the consideration of the mood of the country, evidence of healing rather than the braggadocio and display of strength or the coronation of religious dominance by some.

“We cannot toy with the expensive portrayal of acts that can widen the divide of the people after the elections."

“We say ‘No’ to Sen. Yari’s ambition and appeal to him in the name of our dear country to, please, shelve this ambition for all and become the hero.”

Edward also noted that the incoming 10th National Assembly must grab the bull by the horn and executive their legislative duties with absolute vigour and agility to help create policies that would benefit Nigerians, Punch reported.

He said their responsibilities must help translate into the rule of law, job creation, investment in education, health and infrastructural development.

