Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia) betrayed emotion during the 9th Senate valedictory session on Saturday

Kalu teared up as he recalled his trial which saw him spending some months in jail

Kalu said he had made money before joining politics and played a critical role financially in the formation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The 9th Senate having completed its four-year term is at the moment carrying out a Valedictory session at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Saturday, June 10.

During the session, Senators were given the opportunity to speak their minds on their stay in the Upper Chamber.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu recounts ordeal in prison during the 9th Senate’s valedictory session. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

Orji Kalu weeps profusely as he narrates prison ordeal

Declaring the session open at 10.59 am, the president of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said that the session was a special one against the backdrop that it would be used by the Senators to make remarks on the journey that started on 11th June 2019 and ended today, Vanguard reported.

When it was time for him to speak, the Senate Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia North who noted that his remarks would be a little bit emotional, wept while speaking, narrating how has been treated politically, especially by those he helped build and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) that he spent his money to nurture, Daily Trust reported.

Kalu recounted his ordeal in a case involving N7.1 billion fraud allegedly perpetuated during his tenure as governor of Abia State, Premium Times report added.

He said,

"Before I came into politics, I could buy anything money can buy. I’m not a thief. Those that put me in prison know the reason. They took over my businesses and wanted to kill me yet I survived it and I’m in the senate with you.

“I have never lacked, while I was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where I served for two terms as governor, I brought the money that they used in forming that party, every penny, in 1997 and 1998, and I later became a thief.

“People I gave transport money from my house in Victoria Island became agents. This is what Nigeria represents. Thank you for giving me these four years of uninterrupted support. This country is not fair.”

Watch as Kanu shed tears during session at the senate:

Kanu's Valedictory Speech at the National Assembly to mark the end of 9th Senate.

The lawmaker shared his experience as a Nigerian Senator.

Watch video below;

Source: Legit.ng