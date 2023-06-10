A fresh update has emerged in the buildup to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly slated for Saturday, June 13.

At the Senate, aspirants have begun to intensify efforts to woo lawmakers to support their ambition in clinching the coveted Senate President seat.

The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13. Photo: Orji Uzor Kalu, Godswill Obot Akpabio, Abdulaziz Yari

Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Orji Kalu are all in contention for the top seat.

However, Akpabio is a favourite in the press and the All Progressive Congress (APC) books due to his endorsement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party’s national working committee (NWC).

Despite these two crucial endorsements, the stakes are still as this is politics; anything can happen; the 2023 general elections were a clear example.

It is believed that the aspirants may resort to voter inducement as the highest bidder might become the next Senate President.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, each lawmaker’s vote at the upper chamber might sell for around the region of $5,000 and $10,000 or even more.”

The report also confirmed that some of the Senator-elect have begun to trade their votes with all the aspirants and to hold secret meetings with the major contenders for the Senate Presidency.

The source said:

“I don’t know what is happening on the other side but I am aware that some people who claim to be with us have also signed for Yari.

"I am saddened that senators are selling signatures for between $5,000 and $10,000. They are not asking Yari what he has to offer; they are only interested in his money.”

Senate Presidency: Disparities Over Muslim Dominance in Tinubu’s Govt As Tribal Leaders Reject Yari

However, the road to who becomes the next Senate President of the incoming 10th National Assembly just got interesting.

Senator Abdulaziz Yari, an aspirant for the coveted seat, has refused to step down despite not being the choice of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nigerians have urged Senator Yari to shelve his Senate Presidential bid for religious equity and harmony.

