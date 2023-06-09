Former PDP governorship aspirant, Barrister Ken Imansuangbon, has resigned from the party to join the Labour Party in Edo state

Imansuangbon was received amidst jubilation by LP National Chairman, Julius Abure’s led executives

He said he left the PDP because the umbrella party and the ruling APC are birds of the same weather

Benin City, Edo state - Amidst wild jubilation, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Barrister Ken Imansuangbon, dumped the umbrella party for the Labour Party (LP) in Edo state.

As reported by the Independent, Imansugbon was received into the Labour Party, on Friday, June 9, by Julius Abure’s led executives.

Ken Imansuangbon, a former PDP governorship aspirant, has joined the Labour Party in Edo state. Photo Credit: Chidi W Wilfred

Legit.ng gathered that Imansuangbon had on Tuesday, May 6, resigned his membership of the PDP in a letter addressed to the PDP state chairman and copied to his ward chairman, Esan South East Local Government Area.

APC and PDP are birds of same feathers

Explaining his reason for joining the Labour Party, he said the PDP and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) don’t care about the well-being of Nigerians but their pockets. The former PDP chieftain described both parties as birds of the same feathers.

Imansuangbon said:

“I want to thank the Labour Party for this opportunity and for giving Nigerians fresh hope. My political history is well known. I ran to PDP little did I know that I was running from frying pan to fire, PDP and APC are birds of the same feathers, they don’t love Nigerians but their pockets.

“I must also thank the youths of Nigerians who supported the Labour Party for what I failed to see in the Obidient and Datti movement. Today, we know who the president is and he is in the minds of Nigerians. The world is watching the courts and to see what they will do. This is the party for the Nigerian people, students and the very weak.”

