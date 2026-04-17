Nigeria’s hotel industry is booming, with certain states emerging as clear leaders in hospitality

Lagos stands far ahead, followed by Abuja and Ogun, reflecting both economic strength and tourism appeal

The rankings show southern states dominating, reinforcing the South West as the country’s hospitality hub

Nigeria’s hospitality industry is thriving, with certain states standing out as major hubs for hotels and accommodation.

Data from Hotels.ng quoted by Statisense reveals the states with the highest number of hotels listed, showing clear regional trends.

Lagos hotels dominate Nigeria’s hospitality industry with unmatched growth and visitor demand. Photo credit: AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lagos hotels lead the way

Lagos tops the chart with 3,648 hotels, making it the undisputed centre of Nigeria’s hospitality sector. The state’s vibrant economy, bustling nightlife, and status as a commercial capital contribute to its dominance.

Abuja (FCT) follows with 1,293 hotels, reflecting its role as the nation’s political and administrative hub. The city’s steady influx of visitors for government, business, and international affairs drives demand for accommodation.

South west growth

Ogun ranks third with 769 hotels, benefiting from its proximity to Lagos and growing industrial base. The state is increasingly recognised as a rising destination for business and leisure. Oyo, with 681 hotels, is known for its rich cultural heritage and academic institutions. The hospitality sector thrives on tourism and student-related activities.

Oil-rich state

Delta has 672 hotels, reflecting its oil-rich economy and growing urban centres. The state’s hospitality industry caters to both business travellers and tourists. Rivers, home to 569 hotels, is driven by Port Harcourt’s role as an oil and gas hub. The city attracts professionals and visitors from across the globe.

Coastal destination

Akwa Ibom boasts 490 hotels, supported by its coastal attractions and growing reputation as a tourism destination. Edo has 403 hotels, with Benin City’s historical and cultural significance drawing visitors and sustaining the hospitality industry.

Coal city appeal

Enugu, with 367 hotels, remains a key destination in the South East, known for its cultural heritage and business activities. Cross River lists 361 hotels, driven by its tourism appeal, including the famous Calabar Carnival and natural attractions.

South East growth

Imo follows closely with 358 hotels, reflecting its growing urbanisation and hospitality demand. Kwara has 336 hotels, serving as a gateway between the North and South, with Ilorin as a growing centre of commerce.

Southern states lead Nigeria’s hotel rankings, reinforcing the South West as a hospitality hub. Michelly Rall/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cultural heritage

Osun records 332 hotels, supported by its cultural festivals and historical sites. Kaduna, with 331 hotels, is a major centre in Northern Nigeria, serving both business and leisure travellers. Anambra rounds out the top 15 with 307 hotels, reflecting its strong commercial base and growing hospitality sector.

Southern states dominate the rankings, with Lagos far ahead of every other state. This reinforces the South West’s position as Nigeria’s hospitality hub, highlighting the region’s economic strength and tourism appeal.

See the X post below:

Most expensive hotel in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos is one of the fastest-growing cities globally and a major financial centre in Africa, making this affluent mega-city a top destination for both business and leisure travellers, with sites and attractions to suit all needs.

The most expensive hotels in Nigeria get involved in a challenging competition for the sake of elite visitors’ appreciation: exquisite interiors, special lighting, tailor-made features, and much more.

Source: Legit.ng