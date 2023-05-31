BREAKING: Fresh Crisis Hits PDP As 2 High-Ranking Senators Dump Umbrella Party
by Bada Yusuf
Senators Ayo Akinyelure and Mathew Urhogide resigned their membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, May 31.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The duo served the notice of their resignations from the PDP in 2 separate letters they wrote to the senate president, Ahmed Lawan, which was read on the floor of the plenary on Wednesday afternoon, Channels Television reported.
Source: Legit.ng