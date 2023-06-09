Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has been challenged to disclose his position on the alleged Islamization of Kaduna politics by former governor Nasir El-Rufai

A letter from the priests of Catholics in the state disclosed that the religious leaders threw the challenge at the new governor of the APC

The letter is a reaction to a viral video where El-Rufai was seen speaking in Hausa to some Muslim groups about how religion played a role in the 2023 presidential election

Kaduna, Kaduna - Uba Sani, the governor of Kaduna State, has been challenged to react to the recent comment by his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, by the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria chapters.

According to The Cable, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state has linked religion to the success of the APC in the February 25 presidential election.

In a viral video on Twitter, El-Rufai and Sani were seen, speaking to a group of Muslims in Hausa, following the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the APC as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

El-Rufai reveals how religion helps Tinubu to win 2023 election

The ex-Kaduna state governor was reported to have said that “no liar who is going to contest using politics of Christianity will ever win any election again”.

But in a letter of reaction on Thursday, June 8, the NCDPA described the former governor's comment as a “declaration of Islamic political supremacism in Kaduna state and Nigeria”.

The priests in the letter are asking Governor Sani to disclose his position on the contents and implications of El-Rufai, adding that they are aware that the duo is closed allies.

They added that the position of Sani is important because they are responsible stakeholders in the affairs of Kaduna state with congregations and followers.

