State House, Abuja - House of Representatives member-elect on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Godwin Amobi Ogar, has showered praises on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the surprise of many including Peter Obi’s supporters popularly called the “Obidients”.

Ogar said he never knew President Tinubu was so intelligent and prepared to serve Nigeria.

Labour Party lawmaker, Amobi Ogar says he never knew Tinubu is so intelligent. Photo Credit: Amobi Godwin Ogar/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Source: Facebook

According to Sahara Reporters, the newly-elected lawmaker from Abia state, stated this while speaking with newsmen after the federal lawmakers-elect from opposition political parties met with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

It was gathered that the meeting was to resolve the ongoing leadership crisis in the National Assembly.

Labour Party lawmaker said:

“Well, I can tell you that today is my best day, today I’m so happy that I’m an elected member seeing my President talking. In fact I never knew that this man is so intelligent. I never knew that this man is so prepared to serve this country.

“I saw the love, I saw the character, I saw the charisma, the belief that Nigeria can be a better nation. So I’m so glad that the meeting we have today is going to take us a little bit to a more stabilised house.”

Nigeria is more important than the party

Speaking further, Ogar said, the lawmakers from the opposition parties have all agreed to work with the decision of Tinubu’s government.

He added that the agreement is about nation-building and has nothing to do with party affiliation.

Ogar said:

"Now, even without talking to us again, we’ve agreed that we are going towards the government decision. Not minding, I’m of Labour Party.

“As at now, the party is not the issue; we’re talking about building the Nation, we’re talking about the unity of the nation.”

