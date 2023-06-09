President Bola Tinubu has been warned against appointing former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai as a cabinet member

Primate Elijah Ayodele said the President must be wary of the APC chieftain because of his recent comment where it was alleged that the governor reckoned with Muslims in the state

The cleric accused El-Rufai of rigging the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna and alleged that the former governor was the brain behind the southern Kaduna crisis

President Bola Tinubu has been warned by Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church to be careful with ex-Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai over his alleged comments against Christians in the northwest state and support for Muslims.

El-Rufai was allegedly quoted to have defended the decision to allow Muslims to take some relevant positions in Kaduna state, adding that they played key roles in the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, The Tribune reported.

Primate Ayodele warns Tinubu against appointing Tinubu as a cabinet member Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Primate Ayodele accuses El-Rufai as the brain behind APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

In his reaction, the cleric posited that the former governor's “careless statement” is liable to ignite a religious war in the country if he is not cautioned.

The religious leader accused the APC leader of being the brain behind the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election and that the former governor was the cause of the religious crisis in Southern Kaduna.

Ayodele then warned President Tinubu to desist from giving any position in his administration to ex-Governor El-Rufai to avoid any imminent collapse of Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele tells Tinubu that El-Rufai is not trustworthy

His statement reads in part:

‘’El-Rufai should not be trusted. The election in Kaduna was rigged in his candidate’s favour and God will take it back from him."

Recall that El-Rufai was a popular campaign of Tinubu's presidency during the 2023 presidential electioneering.

New APC governor received challenge to tackle El-Rufai

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has been challenged to disclose his position on the alleged Islamization of Kaduna politics by former governor Nasir El-Rufai.

A letter from the priests of Catholics in the state disclosed that the religious leaders threw the challenge at the new governor of the APC.

The letter is a reaction to a viral video where El-Rufai was seen speaking in Hausa to some Muslim groups about how religion played a role in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng