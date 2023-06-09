President Bola Tinubu has met with senators-elect, Reps-elect, governors and leadership of the ruling APC ahead of 10th National Assembly inauguration

Contestants in the 10th speakership races for the House of Representatives, including Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Sada Soli, Muktar Betara, and Miriam Onuoha were present

However, Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase and Aminu Sani Jaji, were conspicuously absent at the meeting despite being invited

Aso Rock, Abuja - Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, President Bola Tinubu has met with lawmakers-elect, governors and leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of June 10.

According to Daily Trust, the meeting was held at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday, June 7, shortly after the valedictory of the 9th Assembly.

List of lawmakers that attended Tinubu's meetings

Lawmakers in the speakership race were also in attendance, including Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Sada Soli, Muktar Betara, and Miriam Onuoha were in attendance at the meeting.

However, Ahmed Idris Wase, the outgoing deputy speaker of the house, and Aminu Sani Jaji, who were also in the race for the speakership of the 10th House of Reps, were conspicuouly absent despite the fact that invitations were sent to them.

At the meeting, it was learnt that the president appeal to the lawmakers to support candidates that the APC has endorsed for the positions of leadership in the Senate and the House of Reps.

What Tinubu told APC lawmakers, Governors and executive members

Tinubu reportedly spoke on the need of the APC lawmakers to secure victory for the party's candidates in the leadership of the 10th assembly.

He then urged them to support and work for Akpabio, Barau, Abbas, and Kalu, adding that the candidates were endorsed by the APC in order to stabilize the country.

He noted that the success of his administration lies on the shoulder of the 10th National Assembly leadership.

