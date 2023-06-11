President Bola Tinubu on his resumption on May 29 hit the ground running from his inauguration speech by hitting the ground running and the whole country was busy talking about his action throughout the week.

Tinubu sustained the tempo in his second week in office as president of Nigeria by making some shake-ups in policy and action.

How Tinubu shakes up Nigeria in his second week as president Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The top 5 of the shake-ups are explained below:

JOHESU suspends strike after meeting Tinubu

One of the top major moves that President Tinubu made in his second week in office was his meeting with the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) which has been on strike before his assumption into office.

The meeting between Tinubu and JOHESU led to the suspension of the 21-day-old strike of the union.

Tinubu Signs Bill That Increased Judges' Retirement Age

Another major shake-up in the second week of President Tinubu in office is the signing of the bill that increases the retirement age of Nigerian judges from 65 to 70 years.

The president reportedly signed the bill, which was passed by the about-to-end 9th assembly into law on Thursday, June 8, in a statement signed by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the director of information for the State House.

Tinubu signs electricity bill reform

One of the ways the new president meets many Nigerians' expectations is his assent to the electricity bill which empowered states, groups, and individuals to generate, transmit and distribute power in Nigeria.

The bill repeals ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo's Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) signed in 2005.

Tinubu meets Kwankwaso in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu's meeting with the former governor of Kano State and flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, was his biggest political move since he assumed office as the president.

Kwankwaso is considered the strongest enemy of one of Tinubu's allies, Abdullahi Ganduje, who was the immediate past governor of Kano state. There has been speculation that the opposition leader could become a cabinet member of the APC-led federal government under Tinubu.

Tinubu suspends Emefiele as CBN Governor

President Tinubu appeared to have met the expectations of many Nigerians with the suspension of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele on Friday, June 9.

Two months into the presidential election, Emefiele changed the face of the country's currency with the naira redesign policy. A policy reportedly meant to target vote buying but eventually kept many Nigerians stranded and many have to buy naira at the black market to survive.

