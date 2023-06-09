President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demanded traditional rulers support the vision of his administration

He made this call on Friday, June 9, during a meeting with traditional rulers at the presidential villa in Abuja

President Tinubu also assured them they would get adequate support from his government for them to perform their functions effectively

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Aso Villa - The outcome of the meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and traditional rulers in Nigeria has been revealed.

President Tinubu, via a tweet on Friday, June 9, revealed that his meeting with the monarchs went well, noting that he had a positive engagement with them at the presidential villa.

President Tinubu has vowed to give traditional rulers the necessary support they need to effectively perform their duties as the custodian of Nigeria's cultural values. Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu urged the traditional rulers to join hands and support his administration and vision for the country.

According to the tweet, Tinubu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I enjoyed my engagement, this morning, with a gathering of traditional rulers from across the country.

“In the course of our dialogue, I tasked them with supporting the administration’s efforts to ensure lasting peace and unity by promoting responsible behaviour and patriotism.”

President Tinubu also assured them he would give them all the necessary support to effectively perform their roles as the guardian of Nigeria's customs and traditions.

It was gathered that the meeting was part of a series of engagements the president had had with critical stakeholders since he assumed office on May 29.

Present at the meeting are the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'adu Abubakar, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe, Oba Elegushi, Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola and a host of others.

Tinubu holds crucial meeting with Kwankwaso in Aso Rock

In another development, President Bola Tinubu has staged a crucial meeting with the flagbearer of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The meeting will be the second after the duo met in Paris, France, in the build-up to the presidential inauguration.

Reports confirmed that Kwankwaso was cited at the presidential villa on Friday, June 9, at around 5:30 pm.

Source: Legit.ng