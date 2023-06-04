Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, has met with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, following a fierce battle in the just concluded poll

At the PDP retreat in Bauchi state on Sunday, Atiku also met with ex-Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State's successor, Siminalayi Fubara

Makinde in his remark at the event, expressed the readiness of the PDP governors to be part of the healing process and work for the future

Bauchi, Bauchi - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could be clearing its mess in the Nigeria political space as its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and some governors of the party, including the aggrieved one met together.

Atiku and the party elected officials, including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state attended the retreat organized for the elected officials of the PDP, where Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state attended the retreat.

Atiku, Makinde, Muhammed, Fubara, other PDP leaders meet

PDP makes the second move to reconcile Atiku, Makinde, Wike, and other PDP leaders

The meeting was the second move of the party to reconcile the aggrieved governors with the party's leadership since the outcome of the 2023 general election.

One of the crises that rocked the PDP ahead of the 2023 election was the formation of the G5 governors led by the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and Makinde, who was one of the powerful figures of the group, attended the meeting.

Taking to his Twitter page on Sunday evening, June 3, Makinde said he remarked at the retreat that the issues within the party should be resolved and the healing process should begin with immediate effect.

Makinde tells Atiku, other PDP leaders their readiness for peace

Speaker for the governors of the party, Makinde said the 13 governors are ready to play a stabilizing role in the party.

He said:

"On behalf of PDP Governors, I stated that all 13 governors are ready to play a stabilizing role in our party."

