FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) on Tuesday, June 6, released the final list of candidates for the November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states.

INEC national commissioner and chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday.

He said the approval of the list followed a meeting held by the commission on Tuesday in Abuja.

“The decision is in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which requires the publication of the list not later than 150 days to election day i.e. Friday 9th June 2023 following the period for voluntary withdrawal and substitution of candidates by political parties under Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2022,” the statement partly read.

List of governorship candidates uploaded to INEC's website

Okoye added that the final list had been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms.

According to Okoye, the same will be published in INEC's state and local government offices in the affected states on Thursday, June 8, ahead of the statutory deadline of Friday, June 9.

Governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo: Number of candidates

The statement by INEC indicates that a total of 18 political parties have nominated candidates in Kogi state, 17 in Bayelsa state, and 16 in Imo state.

The provided list indicates that in Bayelsa state, two political parties are fielding female candidates, while in Kogi state, only one party has nominated a female candidate.

There are no female candidates nominated in Imo state.

To remind political parties and candidates, INEC emphasised that campaigning in public officially begins on Wednesday, June 14, as per the timetable and schedule of activities for the three elections. The campaign period will conclude on November 9.

Recent attacks in Kogi state

Regarding the recent incident in Kogi state involving the convoys of two political actors, which led to the destruction of vehicles and other properties, Okoye expressed his concern.

He urged all parties and candidates to conduct their political activities with civility and decorum.

Emphasising that peaceful electioneering paves the way for a peaceful election, Okoye called for responsible behaviour from all involved.

