Lokoja, Kogi - The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kogi state, Ahmed Ododo, has picked Salifu Joel, a primary school teacher, as his deputy governorship candidate.

Joe is the treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the current chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state, The Cable reported.

APC Guber candidate picks primary school teacher as running mate Photo Credit: Yahaya Bello

Source: Twitter

Details of APC deputy governorship candidate in Kogi state

The Kogi state governorship election is scheduled to hold on November 11. Ododo is considered to be one of the strong contenders that will face another strong opposition from Dino Melaye, the governorship flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The candidacy of Joel was unveiled on Sunday, June 4 where he said the development was a divine one. He added that he was committed to the victory of the APC in the election.

His comment reads in part:

“I am short of words for me as a classroom teacher to be nominated as the running mate and deputy governor to the APC guber candidate.”

The teacher picked as APC deputy guber candidate said it is divine intervention

He said he was grateful for the appointment and expressed gratitude for the new appointment he got while describing it as a divine endowment.

Speaking on the development, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in his remark, said the nomination of Joel as Ododo's running mate was a decision that was necessitated by the need to carry everybody along.

Some APC aspirants have rejected the candidacy of Ododo but it seemed the ruling party has put his house in order.

