Independent petroleum product marketers have given reasons why petrol sells more at filling stations

The marketers say that due to the system failure at NNPC, members now resort to buying the product in the open market

The independent marketers reportedly sell petrol at an average of N750 per litre as against the N605 major marketers sell the product

Following the lingering fuel scarcity at petrol stations, marketers are now setting pump prices at higher rates nationwide.

Findings in Lagos and Abuja indicate that the margin between petrol station prices owned by major marketers and independent marketers is widening. Major marketers maintain relatively stable prices, while independent operators have adjusted their prices upwards by 20 to 30%.

Independent marketers hike prices

While major marketers sell at an average of N605 per litre, independent marketers peg their prices at an average of N730 per litre.

Independent marketers have blamed the situation on a system breakdown in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), hinting at robust Business-to-Business transactions among the marketers favouring the major marketers.

They stated that independent marketers no longer have direct access to imported petroleum products at the depots at the stipulated price.

Vanguard reports that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) explained that petrol prices are higher at their stations because members purchase their products from the open market.

NNPC's system breakdown disrupts supplies

The report quoted IPMAN’s Public Relations Officer, Chinedu Ukadike, as saying that due to the breakdown of NNPC’s retail portal, members have been unable to secure products from the company.

He pointed out that independent marketers cannot sell below ex-depot price without adding logistics and wage costs.

Ukadike said:

“We source our product from the open market. We buy from tank farm owners, major marketers, and depot owners. We have been unable to get products from the NNPC for some time now because the portal is down. It is undergoing an upgrade, and we have not had access to it. Without access, you cannot get a product.

Supply improves but prices remain high

A market survey by Legit.ng shows that supply has improved as most filling stations report receiving the product.

Further findings indicate that petrol stations across Lagos now have the product but are yet to reduce the prices.

A visit to most filling stations shows fewer lines at most petrol stations.

A motorist who identified himself as Olatunde told Legit.ng that the product is available but that the stations still sell at higher costs.

“As of this morning, I bought petrol at N850 per litre at one of the stations along the Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos. There are no queues but the cost is still high compared to the N630 per litre they previously sold the product.,” he said.

