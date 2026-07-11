IK Ogbonna has reacted after a viral report linked him to an alleged international romance scam

The Nollywood actor dismissed claims that he was invited by the EFCC and FBI for questioning

He also warned fans about fake social media accounts allegedly using his identity to deceive people

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has broken his silence after a report circulating on social media linked him to an alleged international romance scam.

The report claimed the actor was being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in collaboration with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

IK Ogbonna describes the romance scam report as entirely false. Photos: IK Ogbonna.

Source: Instagram

According to the unverified report, a 49-year-old American woman identified as Kimberly Ann alleged that she had been involved in an online relationship with the actor since 2025 and claimed to have lost $75,000.

Ik Ogbonna dismisses allegations

Reacting through a statement posted on his verified Facebook page, the movie star described the report as entirely false.

IK Ogbonna firmly denied participating in any romance scam or any form of internet fraud.

"This report is completely false, malicious, and without any factual basis. I don't support or participate in any form of internet fraud, romance scams, or any other fraudulent activity," he stated.

The actor stressed that he has no connection whatsoever to the allegations circulating online.

IK Ogbonna warns about impersonators

Beyond denying the report, IK Ogbonna explained that the incident was another example of criminals exploiting his identity online.

According to him, unknown individuals have repeatedly created fake social media accounts using his name and photographs to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

He clarified that he has never authorised anyone to communicate with fans on his behalf or request money from anyone.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time my name, image, and identity have been used by unknown individuals operating fake social media accounts to deceive unsuspecting members of the public," he wrote.

The actor also appealed to fans to remain vigilant and avoid interacting with unofficial accounts claiming to represent him.

He added:

"I have never authorized anyone to represent me online, solicit money on my behalf, or engage in private conversations pretending to be me."

Read IK Ogbonna's statement on Facebook denying the romance scam:

Reactions trail Ik Ogbonna's statement on romance scam

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Esther Amanam stated:

"There's this account on Facebook, Ik ogbonna Okosisi. I can't tag it again. I kept post clips from movies where Ik was crying and posted them during Alex funeral with captions like my friend, my brother why and many people in the comments section will think it was you. Be strong bro. God is with you."

Mercy Ug wrote:

"They just want you to speak since you have been silent since they lost of your dear friend, what Internet cannot do doesn't exist"

IK Ogbonna warns fans about fake social media accounts allegedly using his identity to deceive people. Photo: IK Ogbonna.

Source: Instagram

IK Ogbonna reacts as 23-year-old man impersonates him

In a previous report by Legit.ng, IK Ogbonna reacted online after a young man, Kelvin Enofe, was arrested for impersonating him.

It was gathered that the 23-year-old fraudster had duped an American woman of $70,000 (N32m) while pretending to be the actor.

IK then warned fans to be wary of people using his photos to scam others and added that he would never demand monetary favours from them.

Source: Legit.ng