FCT, Abuja - Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the suit filed against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu seeking an order to halt his inauguration.

In the ruling of Justice Ekwo on Tuesday, June 6, the plaintiff, Chuks Nwachukwu, a lawyer representing five FCT residents who co-filed the suit, was slammed with N20 million fine.

The federal high court in its ruling dismissed the suit and fined the litigant without no option to appeal. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As reported by Premium Times, the court dismissed the suit on the premise that it lacked locus standi to sit on the matter.

Justice Ekwo said:

“I make an order striking out this action on grounds of lack of locus standi of the plaintiffs, lack of jurisdiction of the court and failure of the plaintiffs to demonstrate to this court that similar subject is not pending before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which proceedings are on-going,” he declared."

Court ruling barred plaintiff from appealing against fine

Furthermore, Justice Ekwo, in his ruling, ordered that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) are both paid N10 million each.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the plaintiff was instructed to pay the fine and barred from taking further action.

Justice Ekwo also noted that the court order be served on the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, the AGF and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Tinubu’s Spokesman Hit With N10m Fine Over Frivolous Suit Against Atiku

In another development, Festus Keyamo has been ordered to pay N5 million to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for filing a frivolous suit.

Similarly, the court also ordered him to pay N5 million to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

The presiding judge, Justice Omotosho, ruled that the application by Keyamo lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.

