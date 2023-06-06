PDP witness representing the party and Atiku Abubakar at the tribunal has made a shocking revelation about what went down in Rivers during the 2023 polls

The witness revealed that the agents working for President Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC were behind the failed electronic transmission of results in Rivers State

Interestingly, when asked under cross-examination if he knew the names of the agents who allegedly perpetrated the violence at the polls, the witness said no

A witness of representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, June 5, revealed what happened during the 2023 presidential election in Rivers state.

The witness told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja that people working for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), were responsible for truncating the electronic transmission of results in Rivers State, The Nigerian Guardian reported.

PDP's witness says Tinubu and the APC's agent truncated the upload of election results in Rivers state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku's witness revealed what happened in Rivers during poll

He made this revelation when the court admitted exhibits from the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, from eight additional states, in his quest to prove rigging and other electoral malpractices led to his loss in the February 25 presidential election.

Abiye Sekibo, who was PDP coordinator during the polls in Rivers, said officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were restrained by agents working for Tinubu and APC from using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines to upload collated results from polling units across the state, PremiumTimes report added.

Sekibo, who is Atiku’s seventh witness to testify before the five-member panel headed by Haruna Tsammani, said:

“Agents of the second respondent (Tinubu) and third respondent (APC) ensured INEC presiding officers did not upload results of the presidential election in Rivers.”

