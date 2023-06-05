A witness of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that APC and President Bola Tinubu's agents truncated the upload of elections

Atiku's witness, Abiye Sekibo, told the election tribunal that the APC and Tinubu's agents prevented INEC officials from using BVAS machines to upload collated results

The PDP chieftain stated this on Monday, June 5, at the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Abiye Sekibo, a witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that agents” of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu truncated the uploading of election results to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) server in Rivers State.

As reported by Premium Times, Seriko told the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, June 5, that Tinubu and APC “agents” prevented INEC officials from using the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines to upload collated results from polling units during the 25 February presidential election across the state.

Atiku’s witness alleges APC, Tinubu agents truncated upload of election. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sekibo, who was PDP’s coordinator in Rivers state said:

“The agents of the 2nd respondent (Mr Tinubu) and 3rd respondent (APC) ensured that INEC presiding officers did not upload results of the presidential election in Rivers.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The witness, who was also a former Transportation Minister also alleged that the APC agents unleashed violence on voters and residents around polling units in the state.

Sekibo said: “INEC couldn’t upload results across the entire Rivers state.”

Sekibo admits not knowing the names of the agents

Atiku’s witness, however, admitted that he does not know the names of the agents who allegedly perpetrated the violence at the polls.

He stated this while being cross-examined by President Tinubu’s lawyer, Akin Olujinmi.

Defending his claim that the agents were from APC and Tinubu, Sekibo explained that he voted at his polling unit at Okrika LGA, witnessed several results collation in 20 polling units, and deduced the agents’ identities from their violent actions

“Presidential election rigged in Kogi, I was forced to sign poll result,” Atiku’s witness tells tribunal

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, June 1st, called his witness to testify before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), sitting in Abuja.

Atiku and his party are challenging the declaration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the presidential contest that was, held on February 25, 2023.

Tribunal: How lack of 25% in FCT disqualifies Tinubu, Atiku, PDP's witness opens up

A witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has testified against the party flagbearer.

The witness who appeared at the court recently testified that Atiku and President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are not qualified to be declared as president for not scoring 25 percent in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Source: Legit.ng