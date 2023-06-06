Godwin Emiefele has been summoned by the House of Representatives for an explanation over N32. 5 billion said to have been paid to two companies without formal documentation

Others summoned were the Auditor General for the Federation, the Accountant General of the Federation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and others

The summons was handed down by the chairman of the Ad-hoc committee of the House providing the alleged loss of 48 million barrels of crude oil worth over 2 billion dollars

The House of Representatives committee investigating the allegedly missing N48 million barrels of crude oil has summoned the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The CBN Governor, Emefiele is to appear before the lawmakers to explain the missing N32.5 billion, said to have been paid to two companies - Messrs GSCL Consulting and Biz Plus without formal documentation, SaharaReporters confirmed.

Malami, Emefiele to appear before the House of Reps committee over the missing N48 million crude oil barrels and N32 billion payments. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, Godwin Emefiele

Source: Facebook

Others who were summoned by the House of Reps

Reps also summoned the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, the Auditor General of the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu, the Managing Directors of Exxon Oil, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Nigeria Agip Oil Company, Vanguard report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The ad hoc committee, chaired by Mark Gbillah, on Monday, June 5, issued the summons at its sitting in the Nigerian National Assembly, Abuja, Daily Independent report further noted.

The Chairman of the committee while speaking during the resumption of a rescheduled investigative hearing said that the available records revealed that CBN paid the sum of N16.5 billion each to the two companies on the same day contrary to Malami’s earlier submission that he didn’t know about the payment.

Probe Buhari for alleged illegal withdrawal of funds from CBN, group tasks Tinubu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to probe the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, for allegedly withdrawing funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

SERAP called on President Tinubu to name and shame and bring all those involved in the illegal withdrawal from the apex bank to justice.

The advocacy group stated its stand on Thursday, June 1, via its Twitter handle @SERAPNigeria.

Video of CBN Governor Emefiele after meeting with President Tinubu sparks reactions

On Tuesday, May 30, the internet went haywire when images and a video of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, at the presidential villa surfaced.

Reports say Emefiele was at the presidential villa for a crucial meeting with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The meeting was also said to have been attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Mele Kyari of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and James Faleke, a House of Reps member.

Shortly after the meeting, a video clip of Emefiele surfaced where he was seen looking tired and worried.

Source: Legit.ng