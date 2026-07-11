The niece of the only teacher killed during the Oyo kidnapping incident has shared an emotional message after the remaining victims regained their freedom

While expressing happiness for the families reunited with their loved ones, she said her own family was left with a permanent loss

According to her, the rescue brought mixed emotions because her uncle never made it back home alive

The niece of the only teacher killed during the Oyo kidnapping incident has spoken emotionally after the remaining victims were rescued and reunited with their families.

The lady, identified as Oluwabukolami, shared a heartfelt tribute to her late uncle, Mr. Michael Olugbade Oyedokun, following the rescue of the other abductees.

Michael Oyedekun's niece mourns slain uncle. Photo credit: @itsboukeey/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Niece of slain teacher reacts after Oyo kidnapping victims regain freedom

Oluwabukolami said her heart was filled with joy for every family whose loved one returned safely after enduring weeks of fear, uncertainty and emotional pain.

However, she noted that her own family could not fully join in the celebrations because her uncle was killed during the ordeal and would never return home.

According to her, although many families now have the opportunity to embrace their loved ones again, her family is left with a painful void that can never be filled.

She described the loss as one that would forever leave an empty seat at their family table, adding that their joy remained incomplete despite the successful rescue of the other victims.

Reflecting on the rescue, Oluwabukolami said the day represented both celebration and grief, depending on the family involved.

While congratulating those whose relatives regained their freedom, she paid tribute to her late uncle, saying his memory would continue to live on in their hearts.

She concluded by praying for his peaceful rest and vowed that he would never be forgotten.

Reactions as niece mourns Michael Oyedekun

Nigerians consoled her in the comments section.

Oluwatoyinoshinloye said:

"Rest in peace and power."

Mojialiu17 said:

"May God comfort the family. He is with the Lord whom he so much loved."

Oluwametomitemple said:

"It’s well. May the Lord comfort your family oh Jesus. The pain is deep and only you can comfort his loved ones."

See the post below:

Family of executed teacher breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family of Mr Michael Oyedokun, the teacher executed by terrorists during the Oyo school attack, released an emotional statement.

The family revealed that his children are currently writing exams and asked Nigerians to stop spreading graphic videos of his death.

Source: Legit.ng