FCT, Abuja - Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja has dismissed a suit filed by Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the dissolved Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign, against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by Premium Times, Keyamo had filed a suit seeking the arrest of and prosecution of the Atiku by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

Festus Keyamo has lost the case against Atiku Abubakar and will pay a fine of N10 million. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Festus Keyamo

On Monday, June 5, Justice Omotosho dismissed the suit at its first stage, describing it as frivolous and fined the Keyamo N10 million.

In his ruling, Justice Omotosho ordered the sum of N5 million to be paid to the PDP presidential candidate and another N5 million to ICPC, which also added a 10 per cent interest rate per annum until complete liquidation of the same.

It was gathered that Keyamo's suit had sought that the ICPC should investigate Atiku on the claims contained in an affidavit deposed to by one Michael Achimugu, alleging that Atiku used a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to enrich himself while he was Vice President of Nigeria corruptly.

Meanwhile, the legal attorney to the PDP presidential candidate, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), objected to the suit noting that Keyamo's application lacked locus standi.

In writing, he noted that Keyamo failed to mention the damage he suffered from what he had alleged Atiku of.

Why Justice Omotosho ruled against Keyamo

After hearing the argument of Atiku’s attorney, Justice Omotosho agreed with his position noting that Keyamo’s lacked the ‘locus standi’ to institute the suit and that the application was filed in bad faith after failing to establish the damage he suffered.

The judge said the letter issued by Keyamo to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), the EFCC and the ICPC giving them 72 hours to arrest and investigate Atiku was done in hastiness and out of bad faith as the time frame issued was not sufficient enough.

Justice Omotosho, in his ruling, berated Kayamo, noting that such a frivolous suit was not what was expected from a lawyer of his calibre.

He further lauded the EFCC and the ICPC for their restraint and for not allowing themselves to take orders from Keyamo (the plaintiff) as if they were his servants.

