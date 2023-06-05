Festus Keyamo, Nigeria's immediate past junior minister of labour, has vowed to appeal the dismissal of his suit against Atiku Abubakar of the PDP

The suit sought to compel the investigation of Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election

Atiku, a former vice president, was accused of corruption in relation to funds for the purchase of some special purpose vehicles

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Monday, June 5, vowed to appeal a Federal High Court’s dismissal of the suit to compel investigation of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, over the special purpose vehicle (SPV) Saga.

Keyamo made this known in a press release signed by John Ainetor, the assistant head of his Chambers, which was sighted by Legit.ng.

Keyamo had submitted a petition against Atiku in the build-up to the 2023 presidential poll. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Festus Keyamo

Court dismisses Keyamo's case against Atiku

Earlier on Monday, June 5, a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the case filed by Keyamo against Atiku, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, over the SPV saga.

The court ruled that the law-enforcement agencies were not given enough time to commence investigations before the suit was filed, amongst other sundry reasons.

Reacting, Keyamo said:

"Our client respectfully (Keyamo) disagrees with the reasons for the said decision because the law-enforcement agencies did not indicate their willingness to commence investigations, even if they were given more time."

Furthermore, Keyamo vowed to approach the appeal court on the SPV saga immediately.

Keyamo's corruption allegations against Atiku

Recall that in January, Keyamo sued Atiku over a 'new' corruption allegation against him.

Keyamo had, in the same month, issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Conduct of Conduct Bureau (CCB), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest the opposition leader.

In a petition, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain asked the anti-graft agencies to arrest the PDP bannerman on offences of money laundering, breach of the code of conduct for public officers, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

He anchored both his petition and suit on the allegations made by Michael Achimugu, who claimed to be a former aide to the PDP candidate.

Achimugu, in a series of social media posts, accused Atiku of using the SPV to commit financial fraud.

