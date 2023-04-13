Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, has asked the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to drop its investigation against him.

According to Channels Television, Atiku, through his lawyers, said the CCB should drop the petition filed by the minister of state for labour and employment and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo.

They made the demand in a letter dated April 7, stating that the petition is sub judice because the APC chieftain has also filed the matter at the federal high court in Abuja.

Prof Mike Ozekhome, the lead counsel to Atiku, said Keyamo's action is "highly inappropriate" because a party to a suit cannot take any extra-judicial step or embark on any course of action that is either calculated to or tantamount to undermine the integrity and authority of the court.

Ozekhome said the minister's action was a condemnable behaviour that has the potential of over-reaching the court.

Source: Legit.ng