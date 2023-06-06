The former attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, and his family have been thrown into deep sadness

This is following the death of his younger brother, Dr Khadi Zubairu Malami, who passed on at the age of 55

Late Dr Zubairu Malami died early Monday morning, June 5, following a brief illness at his residence in Birnin Kebbi

The immediate past attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami has lost his younger brother.

Dr Khadi Zubairu Malami, the deceased died in the early hours of Monday, June 5, following a brief illness at his residence in Birnin Kebbi metropolis, Leadership reported.

Kebbi Governor Nasir Idris Gwandu led a government delegation to the house of the deceased and condoled with Malami. Photo credit: The Sun

Source: Facebook

Kebbi gov mourns as Malami's loses brother

The report has it that Zubairu died and left behind one wife and five children and has since been buried according to Islamic injunctions in Birnin Kebbi.

Governor Nasir Idris Gwandu, who led a government delegation to the house of the deceased condoled with Malami, the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah SWT to forgive him both in this world and the hereafter, The Sun newspaper report added.

Many personalities from Kebbi State and outside were trooping to the house of the deceased in order to condole with former AGF, Malami and the family of the deceased.

Source: Legit.ng