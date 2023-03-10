Nigeria has lost one of its prominent traditional rulers, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, the traditional ruler of Yaba in the Abaji area council, FCT

FCT, Abuja - Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, the traditional ruler of Yaba in the Abaji area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has died at the age of 62.

According to Daily Trust, a member of the deceased family, Shuaibu Abdullahi, confirmed the monarch’s death on Thursday night, March 9.

Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, the traditional ruler of Yaba in the Abaji area council of the FCT, is dead. Photo credit: David Audu Yakubu

Source: Facebook

Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu: How Etsu of Yaba chiefdom died

According to Abdullahi, the late Etsu of Yaba chiefdom died while on his way to observe Magrib prayers in his palace.

He added that the monarch slumped suddenly and his aides rushed him to Abaji General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Immediately he slumped, they moved him inside the car to the hospital. But unfortunately on arrival at the hospital, doctors confirmed him dead,” Abdullahi said.

It was gathered that the corpse of the monarch had been taken from the hospital to Yaba, where he would be buried by 9am on Friday, March 10.

