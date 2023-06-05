President Bola Tinubu is in meeting with former governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State at the Villa

The three former governors arrived at the president’s office on Monday afternoon, June 5, and the details of their meeting remain unknown

Meanwhile, Wike and Umahi were at the state house on Friday last week though they came separately to meet the president

President Bola Tinubu is currently in talks with the former governors of Rivers and Ebonyi states, Nyesom Wike and David Umahi respectively as well as Senator Godswill Akpabio, the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Senate Presidency.

This is the second time the former Rivers state governor will be visiting President Tinubu in 72 hours, Vanguard reported.

Wike, Umahi meets Tinubu at Villa

After the last visit, Wike told correspondents that the move was strictly to show support as a Nigerian, denying insinuations that he wants to defect to the APC, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The agenda for this visit is unclear but it may not be unconnected with the leadership of the 10th Assembly that will be inaugurated this month, Channels TV reported

