Nigeria has lost one of its veteran journalists, Dele Oni, to the cold hands of death

Oni, who achieved recognition with the NTA, died on Monday, June 5, at the age of 73, his son, Dr Ayodele Oni, announced in a statement

The late Yoruba newscaster was popular on NTA Channel 7 and Channel 10 in the late 80s and 90s

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Victoria Island, Lagos state - Dele Oni, a former Yoruba newscaster with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), is dead.

Late Oni was popular with the NTA Channel 7 and Channel 10 in the late 80s and 90s.

Popular Nigerian broadcaster Dele Oni who made his mark with the NTA is dead. Photo credit: Nigerian Television Authority

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng learnt that Oni died on Monday, June 5, aged 73.

His son, Ayodele Oni, broke the sad news of his father's demise on his verified Twitter account.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He tweeted:

"If you watched NTA Channel 7 & Channel 10, in the late 80s and 90s, you'll probably know Dele Oni (my dad), the Yoruba Newscaster. He was quite popular in his time. He died this morning. Was 73 years old."

Netizens react to Dele Oni's demise

The news of the broadcaster's demise has been received with tears and mourning. Twitter users sympathised with the family of the deceased.

Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker, said:

"He was well known. I used to wonder where he was. May his soul rest in peace. Accept my heartfelt condolences."

@KemPatriot prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

@woye1 said expressed his sympathy.

Olusoga Owoeye said he was sorry for the loss, as he recalled losing his father at 71.

@EdimFriday1 wrote:

"He has surely left behind comforting and lasting memories."

Anxiety as unknown assailants stone NTA official to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the NTA was thrown into mourning following the death of an official identified as Chukwu Odiahu.

Odiahu, who worked at the engineering department of the broadcast station in Okene, Kogi state, was stoned to death.

The deceased was stoned after he closed from work.

AGF Malami's younger brother dies at 55

In other news, the immediate past attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, has lost his younger brother.

Dr Khadi Zubairu Malami, the deceased, died in the early hours of Monday, June 5, following a brief illness at his residence in Birnin Kebbi metropolis

Source: Legit.ng