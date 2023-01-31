It's a sad day in Nigeria as one of the top monarchs in the northern region, Emir Of Dutse, Nuhu Muhammadu Sunusi II, died

Sunusi II who had been ill for a while, according to media reports, died on Tuesday evening, January 31

The late first-class traditional ruler was born in 1945 at Yargaba village in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa state

FCT, Abuja - The Emir Of Dutse, the capital city of Jigawa State, Nuhu Muhammadu Sunusi II is dead, according to a report by Channels TV.

The first-class traditional ruler in the North Western part of Nigeria was a former Chancellor of Sokoto State University.

Another report by Daily Trust indicates that the monarch reportedly died in Abuja on Tuesday evening. It was gathered that the prominent Jigawa monarch was said to have been ill for a while.

Nuhu Muhammadu Sunusi II: What do we know about late Emir of Dutse?

Emir Sunusi II was born in 1945 at Yargaba village in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa state. He attended Dutse Elementary School from 1952 to 1956.

He further obtained a National Certificate in Education (NCE) from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and later a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts in International Business from Ohio University, United States of America.

The late monarch also had a Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Project Planning and Analysis from Bradford University, United Kingdom.

He was awarded an honorary PhD in Management by the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo state.

