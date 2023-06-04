Shehu Sani has hinted that Nuhu Ribadu has been appointed as the new National Security Adviser (NSA)

The former lawmaker said the alleged appointment of Ribadu, who is a former EFCC chairman, was commendable

According to Sani, Ribadu didn't get any appointment under the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, because he was not a "Buharist"

Former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, has hinted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Nuhu Ribadu as the new National Security Adviser (NSA).

Legit.ng notes that President Tinubu has not officially announced the appointment of Ridabu as his NSA.

Shehu Sani hints at President Tinubu appointing Ribadu as NSA. Photo Credits: Shehu Sani/Nuhu Ribadu/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sani said the alleged appointment of Ribadu as NSA is commendable and claimed the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was not appointed during the administration of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, because he was a “Buharist.”

He stated this on Sunday, June 4, vis his Twitter handle @ShehuSani.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The former lawmaker wrote:

“The appointment of Nuhu Ribadu as the new NSA is commendable. I was quiet aware of the vicious and envious persons who ensured that Ribadu was denied any appointment in the last eight years because of the reason that he was not a buharist. The challenge before him is addressing our security challenges. I wish him all the best.”

Senator Shehu Sani predicts what will happen to Emefiele after Buhari's exit

In another development, Legit.ng had reported that former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, predicted that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, may not have a smooth relationship with the incoming administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

According to Sani in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng, Emefiele’s life and activities under the new government will be like ‘Zebra in the hands of Tigers’.

Why President Joe Biden sent US delegation to attend Tinubu's inauguration, Shehu Sani reveals

In another report, Sani revealed why United States President, Joe Biden sent a delegation to attend the inauguration of President Tinubu.

The former said the US government sent a delegation for Tinubu’s inauguration on Monday, May 29, because of its diplomatic and business relations with Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng