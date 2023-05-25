A former senator, Shehu Sani, has explained why United States President, Joe Biden is sending a delegation to attend the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu

A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has revealed why United States President, Joe Biden is sending a delegation to attend the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sani said the US government is sending a delegation for Tinubu’s inauguration on Monday, May 29, because of its diplomatic and business relations with Nigeria.

He stated this on Tuesday via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani.

The contention of Presidential election result is Nigeria’s problem not US, Sani says

According to the former lawmaker, the United States government considers the contention of the result of Saturday, February 25 presidential election as Nigeria’s problem and not theirs.

Sani wrote:

“The US has diplomatic and business relations with Nigeria. The US Sending a delegation for the swearing in of Asiwaju is in the spirit of that. Their message is that the contention about our election is more of our problem and not their problem.”

